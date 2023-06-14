Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $201.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $209.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

