Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $228.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

