Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Increased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 488.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 613,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 2.7% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $31,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after buying an additional 9,896,736 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,589,000 after buying an additional 3,382,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,141,000 after buying an additional 2,305,769 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,588,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 2,258,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,831,000 after buying an additional 910,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VXUS stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.