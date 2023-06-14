Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 511.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The company has a market cap of $300.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

