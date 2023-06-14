VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS VTTGF opened at $415.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.94. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $191.70 and a 52 week high of $430.78.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

