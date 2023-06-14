Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) versus Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Head to Head Contrast

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Green Plains’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Verde Clean Fuels
|N/A
|N/A
|-$3.70 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Green Plains
|$3.66 billion
|0.53
|-$127.22 million
|($2.40)
|-13.55
Verde Clean Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Green Plains.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Verde Clean Fuels and Green Plains, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Verde Clean Fuels
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Green Plains
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
Green Plains has a consensus target price of $41.17, suggesting a potential upside of 26.59%. Given Green Plains’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Plains is more favorable than Verde Clean Fuels.
Profitability
This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Green Plains’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Verde Clean Fuels
|N/A
|-144.01%
|-1.99%
|Green Plains
|-3.66%
|-14.94%
|-7.39%
Risk and Volatility
Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Green Plains beats Verde Clean Fuels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Verde Clean Fuels
CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.
About Green Plains
Green Plains, Inc. engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment includes grain procurement and its commodity marketing business, which markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distillers’ grains, and corn oil produced at ethanol plants. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing, and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded in June 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
