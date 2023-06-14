Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) EVP Stephen Liang Purchases 35,001 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) EVP Stephen Liang purchased 35,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,140.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertiv alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of Vertiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30.

Vertiv Trading Up 6.3 %

VRT opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $22.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 488,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,534 shares during the period. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 413,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 328,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.