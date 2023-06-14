Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 217.1% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vinci Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vinci stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Vinci Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.628 dividend. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

