Virco Mfg. Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note issued on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Virco Mfg.’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 8.63%.

Shares of VIRC opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virco Mfg. during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

