Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRCGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the second quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

