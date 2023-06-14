Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 8.63%.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.