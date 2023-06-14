Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 8.63%.
Virco Mfg. Price Performance
NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Virco Mfg.
Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virco Mfg. (VIRC)
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.