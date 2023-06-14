Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.32% from the stock’s current price.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.07.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.08% and a negative net margin of 10,419.10%. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $45,393.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,597.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. VR Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,130,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after buying an additional 277,389 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,660,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,047,000 after buying an additional 360,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,089,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

