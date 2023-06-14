Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ascendant Capital Management LLC

Ascendant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.8% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $673,243,164,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 865,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $179,712,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 21,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 244,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $223.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $418.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.82 and its 200-day moving average is $222.46. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

