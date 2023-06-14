Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Holdings Trimmed by Albar Capital Ltd

Albar Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,176 shares during the period. Visteon accounts for 2.6% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Visteon were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VC. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at $459,000.

VC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

VC opened at $152.07 on Wednesday. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.71 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.19 and a 200-day moving average of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.30 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

