VMware (NYSE:VMW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $139.85

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.85 and last traded at $139.27, with a volume of 415417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.38.

Several brokerages have commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.91.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

