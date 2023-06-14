VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of VNRX opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VolitionRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in VolitionRx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,775,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VolitionRx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VolitionRX Ltd. engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluids. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.