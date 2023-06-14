VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in May

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the May 15th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance

VSBGF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

Get VSBLTY Groupe Technologies alerts:

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology and marketing company, operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.