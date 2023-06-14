W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s current price.

WPC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

NYSE WPC opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. SouthState Corp raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

