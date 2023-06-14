Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.60. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

