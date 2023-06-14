Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Waste Management by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,613,000 after purchasing an additional 249,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

WM opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

