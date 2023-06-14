Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 4.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Waste Management by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

