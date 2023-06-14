Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $55.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BPMC. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

BPMC stock opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The business had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

