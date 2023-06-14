Wells Fargo & Company Raises Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $41.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $93,607.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,897.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock valued at $53,259,148. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $22,755,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 60.5% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 517,458 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $22,235,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.