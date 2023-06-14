West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

WST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $357.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $376.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 92,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,990,938,000 after acquiring an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,912,000 after acquiring an additional 541,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after acquiring an additional 502,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Stories

