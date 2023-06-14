Western Bulk Chartering AS (OTC:WSSTF) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

Western Bulk Chartering AS (OTC:WSSTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Western Bulk Chartering AS Price Performance

Shares of Western Bulk Chartering AS stock opened at C$3.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.80. Western Bulk Chartering AS has a 52-week low of C$3.35 and a 52-week high of C$5.35.

Get Western Bulk Chartering AS alerts:

Western Bulk Chartering AS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Western Bulk Chartering AS, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a dry bulk shipping company. It charters and operates dry bulk vessels for the transportation of minerals, timber, cement, bauxite, steel products, grains, coal, and others; and operates chartered-in fleet of 110-150 vessels, including time charter trip vessels and period vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Bulk Chartering AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Bulk Chartering AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.