Whitbread (LON:WTB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,417.20

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,417.20 ($42.76) and last traded at GBX 3,404 ($42.59), with a volume of 54306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,372 ($42.19).

WTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.05) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.79) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.05) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($49.05) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,891.25 ($48.69).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,222.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,004.09. The company has a market cap of £6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,478.99, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.80 ($0.62) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is 5,362.32%.

In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($40.93), for a total transaction of £175,194.76 ($219,212.66). Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

