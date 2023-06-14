Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given New GBX 4,050 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,750 ($46.92) to GBX 4,050 ($50.68) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WZZZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($40.67) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. AlphaValue downgraded Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,450 ($30.66) to GBX 2,600 ($32.53) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,175.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of WZZZY opened at $8.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.