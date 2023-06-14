Wole C. Coaxum Purchases 351 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average of $95.97. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 64,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,864,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

