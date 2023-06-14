Wolfe Research Upgrades Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to “Outperform”

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

ORCL opened at $116.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.72. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,883,809,000 after buying an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after buying an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,572,592,000 after buying an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

