Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director George J. Still, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,644,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $214.06 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.07 and a 200 day moving average of $192.44.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

