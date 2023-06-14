W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Down 3.6%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.04. 514,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,678,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on W&T Offshore from $8.20 to $7.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $593.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 735.09% and a net margin of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $131.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. W&T Offshore’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 64.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

