Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Shares of WH opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.