Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XPER. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $13.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. Xperi has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

