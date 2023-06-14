Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YELP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $35.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Research analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,835. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Yelp by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

