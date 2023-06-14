Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.4 %

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

NYSE LPX opened at $64.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $73.04.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

