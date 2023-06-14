Zacks Research Comments on John Bean Technologies Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JBT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

JBT stock opened at $121.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $122.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $30,651.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

