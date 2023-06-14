Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

NYSE:AEO opened at $11.81 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,228,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $379,394,000 after purchasing an additional 117,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,988,000 after buying an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,724,000 after acquiring an additional 771,320 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $76,794.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,799.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,205 shares of company stock valued at $321,515 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

