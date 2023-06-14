Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) PT Lowered to $62.50 at Bank of America

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $62.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 126.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Zai Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $53.95.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.43. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 177.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

