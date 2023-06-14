Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Ancient Art L.P.

Ancient Art L.P. lessened its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,695 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises 0.1% of Ancient Art L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ancient Art L.P.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.90.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $2,632,440. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

