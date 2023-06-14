Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) versus Medios (OTCMKTS:MEDOF) Critical Comparison

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) and Medios (OTCMKTS:MEDOF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zynex and Medios’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $158.17 million 2.00 $17.05 million $0.45 19.16 Medios N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Medios.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zynex and Medios, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Medios 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zynex currently has a consensus target price of $19.63, suggesting a potential upside of 127.67%. Medios has a consensus target price of C$30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 40.00%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Medios.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Medios’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 10.19% 26.02% 14.91% Medios N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zynex beats Medios on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. It also supplies private labeled products, including electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, the company distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, LSO Back Braces for lumbar support, and knee braces for knee support. Further, it offers Zynex Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1500), a fluid volume monitor, which is a non-invasive medical device for monitoring relative fluid volume changes used in operating and recovery rooms to detect fluid loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery; Zynex Wireless Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1600), a noninvasive monitoring device designed to measure relative changes in fluid volume in adult patients; NiCO CO-Oximeter, a laser-based noninvasive co-oximeter; and HemeOx tHb Oximeter, a laser-based total hemoglobin pulse oximeter. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation; hemodynamic monitoring; and pulse oximetry monitoring. It sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Medios

Medios AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty pharmaceutical drugs in Germany. It operates through Pharmaceutical Supply and Patient-Specific Therapies segments. The Pharmaceutical Supply segment offers products on oncology, neurology, autoimmunology, ophthalmology, infectiology, and hemophilia diseases. The Patient-Specific Therapies segment manufactures medications for patients on behalf of pharmacies. This segment includes cytostatic infusion preparations, antibody therapies, virostatic and antibiotic medications, parenteral nutrition solutions, and investigational medicinal products. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

