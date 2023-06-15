1,075 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

