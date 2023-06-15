10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Short Interest Up 73.3% in May

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCXA. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

