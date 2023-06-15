10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCXAU opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAU – Get Rating) by 2,977.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.