110,326 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Acquired by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AlphaQ Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHZ opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

