122,959 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 122,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 7.9% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,386 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.60. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

