130,367 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Asset Allocation Strategies LLC

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 5.2% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 29,909 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 243,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 78,239 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

