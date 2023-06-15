2,203 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,417,000 after purchasing an additional 192,750 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $437.83 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $439.72. The company has a market cap of $325.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.57.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
