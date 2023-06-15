29,380 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.