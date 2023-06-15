3i Group (LON:III) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,021.00

Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,021 ($25.29) and last traded at GBX 2,016.40 ($25.23), with a volume of 65032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,001 ($25.04).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, March 27th.

3i Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,824.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,611.47. The firm has a market cap of £19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 534.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

3i Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at 3i Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.75 ($0.37) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $23.25. 3i Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,352.79%.

In related news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld purchased 4,750 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.02) per share, for a total transaction of £87,400 ($109,359.36). Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

