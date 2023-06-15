3i Group (LON:III) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,021.00

Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,021 ($25.29) and last traded at GBX 2,016.40 ($25.23), with a volume of 65032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,001 ($25.04).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, March 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,824.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,611.47. The firm has a market cap of £19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 534.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13.
In related news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld purchased 4,750 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.02) per share, for a total transaction of £87,400 ($109,359.36). Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
