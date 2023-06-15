62,942 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Asset Allocation Strategies LLC

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 83,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 117,771 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 68,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

